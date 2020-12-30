8 MNS workers arrested for ‘vandalism’ at Amazon office in Pune

Amazon has recently moved court against MNS and its affiliate. (File)

Eight members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have been arrested by Pune City Police in connection with a case of vandalism at the Amazon office premises at Kondhwa Budruk, in which the company board was blackened.

Amazon has recently moved court against MNS and its affiliate, which have allegedly threatened to block the company’s operations in Mumbai if it does not include Marathi as one of the preferred languages on its mobile application and website. A court in Mumbai had subsequently issued notice to MNS chief Raj Thackeray, asking him to appear before it on January 5.

Following the notice, MNS workers in Pune had allegedly ransacked the company’s office in Kondhwa Budruk on December 25. MNS corporator Vasant More had subsequently shared a video of the incident on his Facebook page, in which a group of party workers holding party flags were puportedly seen defacing the board of Amazon Transportation Services Private Limited. More had also stated ‘No Marathi, No Amazon’ in his FB post.

After registration of the offence related to the incident, police arrested eight MNS workers on Monday night.

Senior Police Inspector Sardar Patil, in-charge of Kondhwa police station, said, “We have arrested eight persons on Monday night. They were produced before a court on Tuesday and have been remanded to one-day police custody for investigation.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.