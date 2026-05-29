8 die in Pimpri-Chinchwad after consuming spurious liquor, 4 held

NCP(SP) activists Friday vandalise an illegal liquor shop at Pandhare Mala followed by the hooch tragedy in Hadapsar. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Eight persons have died after consuming spurious liquor in the Phugewadi-Dapodi areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad under Pune district in the last two to three days.

Meanwhile, the police informed that four people have been arrested so far in the case, and more arrests are likely to happen.

“At YCM hospital, some were brought dead, and some died a few hours after being admitted. So far, six have died, and three are undergoing treatment,” Dr Rajendra Wable, Dean, YCM Hospital and Medical College, told The Indian Express.

Dr Wable further said, “As of now, it appears to be a case of poisoning because of alcohol and some additives in it. The methanol content in the country-made liquor in its pure form can prove dangerous when consumed. It seems the spurious liquor was mixed with other contents by accident or by design.”