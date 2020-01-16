Pune: 8 booked under SC/ST Act for ‘manhandling’ Dalit youth during January 6 protest at SPPU

At the protest against violence in JNU, CAA, NRC at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Monday. (Photo: Arul Horizon) At the protest against violence in JNU, CAA, NRC at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Monday. (Photo: Arul Horizon)

Pune City Police has booked a group of eight people for allegedly manhandling a 27-year-old Dalit youth following an argument earlier this month during protests at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Based on a complaint filed by the youth, police have booked the eight accused under sections 143, 146, 147, 149, 323, 504, 506 (2), 34 (pertaining to unlawful assembly and causing hurt, among other charges) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Police said the complainant had accompanied a friend who took part in the protests at SPPU on January 6.

The complainant then had an argument with some of the accused, who were also at the spot.

The complainant went to a hotel on F C Road at about 9 pm. The accused came to the same hotel in a vehicle and allegedly attacked the complainant.

They allegedly abused him and threatened to kill him. The first information report in the case was lodged at the Shivajinagar police station on Tuesday.

