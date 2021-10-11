8.5 lakh individuals yet to get first shot of Covid vaccine in Pune district

An approximate 8.5 lakh eligible beneficiaries are yet to get the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine in the Pune district. Around 3.5 lakh of them are in Pune city. Efforts are being made to reach out to the maximum number of beneficiaries as part of the special week-long vaccination drive Mission Kavach Kundal.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Assistant Health Officer of Pune circle that includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, told The Indian Express that 73.97 lakh beneficiaries have been administered the first dose in the Pune district. Of these, 37.48 lakh are fully vaccinated. The total number of eligible beneficiaries in the district is 82.4 lakh.

“We plan to cover at least 92,000 to one lakh beneficiaries daily as part of this state-wide special drive,” Dr Deshmukh said. The drive has been planned to meet the Centre’s target of 100 crore vaccinations. On Sunday, the district was able to administer 92,000 vaccine doses, health authorities said.

Pune city immunization officer Dr Suryakant Deokar said all 200 immunization centres are fully functional and they are planning to reach out to maximum number of beneficiaries on Tuesday. “The target of eligible beneficiaries in Pune city is around 33-34 lakh, of which 30 lakh have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of these, 16 lakh are fully vaccinated,” Dr Deokar said.

Health authorities said that as the registration was online, several residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas like Rajgurunagar had also taken the vaccine from Pune city.

In Satara, 18.53 lakh beneficiaries have got the first dose of the vaccine while 7.76 lakh of the eligible 22 lakh beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated. Of the 34 lakh eligible beneficiaries in Solapur, 18.72 lakh have got the first dose while 5.86 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

Dr Deshmukh said they would conduct home-based vaccinations and reach out to the elderly and vulnerable groups who have not yet been able to report to inoculation centres.