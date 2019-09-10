7th edition of Pune International Lit Fest to focus on climate change

A photograph of a starving polar bear, seen scavenging for food in a major industrial city in northern Siberia, which had captured the imagination of the world about the thinning sea ice and global warming, will be at the core of the seventh edition of Pune International Literature Festival.

The annual event will be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration, Baner Road, from September 20 to 22.

Novelist and festival director Manjiri Prabhu said the festival, this year, was themed on “Save our Earth – Climate Change”. All the sessions, he said would be based on the theme, with panelists from across the world talking about it.

“What triggered us to take up this theme was the picture of a polar bear in a Russian city scourging for food. It is essential to bring into focus not only on how we can create awareness (about climate change), but how it affects us on a day-to-day basis and what can we do about it.” Prabhu said.

Earlier this year, a polar bear was spotted wandering through Norilsk city, in Russia, digging through rubble and trash apparently in search for food.

Besides climate change, this year’s festival will witness an exhibition on English author and playwright Daphne du Maurier. “Maurier has created some of the best pieces like ‘Rebecca’, ‘My cousin Rachel’ and the objective of the exhibition is to highlight the author’s life and her style of writing. People who are inclined toward crime and thriller will definitely enjoy the exhibition.” said Prabhu.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar will be the chief guest of the literature festival, while politicians Narayan Rane and Shashi Tharoor, authors Devdutt Pattanaik and Ashwin Sanghi and actors Edmund Kingsley and Annup Sonii are also expected to attend the event. BJP youth leader Siddharth Shirole and national spokesperson of BJP Tuhin Sinha will also be seen on the occasion.

Besides, a string of events, including a presentation by a student Pranav Satyajeet on climate change, a session for children by Prasun Roy, a talk by celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija and a therapy session with street dogs will also be held on the occasion.