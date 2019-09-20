7th CAPSTAR looks at emerging cyber threats

The seventh edition of the three-day Capsule on Science Technology and Applied Research (CAPSTAR) is underway at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) till Friday. The capsule theme for this year is ‘Military Robotics, Autonomous Systems, Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence’.

As part of the programme, a seminar on the topic ‘Cyber Security: National Strategy and Emerging Trends’ was conducted on Thursday and attended by more than 200 tri-service participants from MILIT, College of Military Engineering and National Defence Academy as well as students of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology.

MILIT Commandant Air Vice Marshal Vivek Rajhans said the level of threat from hostile state and non-state actors who are skilled at exploiting vulnerabilities of the cyber space, is growing.