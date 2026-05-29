77 years, 150 courses, countless sacrifices: A look at NDA’s legacy

AS THE first light of May 30 falls on the iconic Khetarpal Parade Ground, cadets of the National Defence Academy (NDA) will march out in their immaculate white summer uniforms for a landmark moment of passing out of the 150th course of the country’s premier tri-services academy. The ceremony will stand as a tribute to decades of sacrifice, discipline, and leadership that have shaped generations of officers at the NDA. Here is a look at some of the defining milestones in the academy’s remarkable journey.

While the NDA today stands amid the rugged, history-soaked landscape of the Western Ghats at Khadakwasla in Pune, the academy’s journey first began far away in 1949 in Dehradun. The Academy was established as the Inter Services Wing (ISW) on January 1, 1949, at Clement Town in Dehradun. It was later renamed as the Joint Services Wing (JSW). While the first course had commenced on January 9, 1949, the academy was shifted to the present Khadakwasla campus in Pune in 1954. The NDA was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister of Bombay State, Morarji Desai on January 16, in 1955. Thus, while the foundation year of the NDA is calculated from 1949, the foundation date is taken as January 16.

‘The shift from Khadakwasla to Clement Town to Khadakwasla was an operation that was codenamed Badli, which means transfer. The cadets of the 9th, 10th, and 11th courses had also participated in this effort. Originating in the place known for its legend of Dronacharya, Dehradun, the academy was shifted to the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji and brave general Tanaji Malusare, overseeing the Sinhagad Fort. Started on November 27, 1954, the operation concluded with JSW closing down on December 7. Interestingly, standards of planning and execution of Operation Badli can be gauged from the fact that the total damage incurred during the transfer was Rs five only,” says Kishori Lal, an author and retired professor of English from the academy. Dr Lal has chronicled various aspects of NDA’s history in his multiple books over the past several years.

January 16, 1955

Dr Lal’s book, ‘The National Defence Academy of India 1949-2024’ quotes paras from Morarji Desai’s speech delivered in the inauguration ceremony. “To some, it might look odd that this country, wedded to the policy of peace and non-violence, should set up such grandiose establishments for the training of its Armed Forces. This, however, was imperative, for no country could afford to neglect its defence in the context of reality. It did not show any weakening in India’s faith in non-violence. It only demonstrated preparedness to meet aggression. The successful accomplishment of this great venture would rekindle the memories of Tanaji Malusare, that this unique institution was in a historic area in Bombay State, and that this State could make its contribution to its construction. The historic associations of Sinhagad Fort of Great Shivaji would infuse in the country’s youth a spirit of sacrifice and service.”

First Passing Out parade at NDA, Khadakwasla: June 5, 1955

Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru took the salute and addressed the first passing out parade held at the NDA. He

said in his speech, “We must always remember that our great nation can advance only if we are united. We have many big

states, religions, and communities, but they will all weaken themselves if they forget that their progress depends upon unity and co-operation. Our Army, our Navy, and our Air Force draw their men from all parts of the country, and are a symbol of our unity and homogeneity. I wish all of us could imbibe that spirit.”

Dr Lal said, “In this parade, Naval Cadets of the 8th course and the Air Force Cadets of the 10th course passed out. No Army Cadets passed out during this parade as the Army training Course was extended from two to three years from January 1955. The 10th Course Army Cadets passed out in May 1956, after completion of three-year training.”

June 7 and 8, 1974: Silver jubilee year and first graduation ceremony

The new three-year degree syllabus was introduced in July 1971. It was a coincidence that the cadets of the 46th Course were the first to be put through the new syllabus and passed out in the NDA silver jubilee year. The first graduating course cadets received their Bachelor’s Degree in Science and Social Science Stream from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University on June 7, 1974. Admiral SN Kohli, Chief of the Naval Staff, was the Chief Guest at the First Graduation Ceremony as well as the Reviewing Officer for the Passing-out Parade on June 8 1974.

Story continues below this ad

16 December 1978: Presentation of the President’s Colours

Though President’s Colours are traditionally awarded to combat formations with long histories of valour, the NDA earned the honour within just three decades of its establishment due to the extraordinary service and sacrifice of its alumni. NDA graduates such as Capt GS Salaria, awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously in Congo in 1961, and 2/Lt Arun Khetarpal, posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra during the 1971 war, exemplified the academy’s motto of “Service Before Self.” Recognising its contribution to the nation, President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy presented the prestigious President’s Colours to the NDA on December 16, 1978, formally acknowledging it as a cradle of military leadership.

Golden and Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

The National Defence Academy celebrated its Golden Jubilee in February 1999 and Diamond Jubilee in December 2008 with grand events attended by top military leadership and national dignitaries. The Golden Jubilee was marked by the rare presence of serving and former Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force — all NDA alumni — highlighting the academy’s role in shaping India’s military leadership. A commemorative journal and souvenir tracing the academy’s history and achievements were released during the celebrations. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations were attended by the then-President

Pratibha Patil, with commemorative publications and ceremonial events honouring six decades of the NDA’s legacy.

May 2025: First female cadets pass out from NDA

A transformative milestone in the history of the NDA came in May 2025 when 17 women cadets from the 148th course became the first female cadets to pass out from the academy. Their graduation came nearly four years after the Supreme Court, in 2021, directed that women be allowed to appear for the NDA entrance examination, leading to the induction of the first batch in 2022. The moment marked a major shift in the evolving role of women in the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting decades of gradual integration of women into military leadership and operational roles across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.