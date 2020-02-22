77 samples test negative for COVID-19

Till date, as many as 44,517 passengers have been screened at the Mumbai international airport. (Representational Image) Till date, as many as 44,517 passengers have been screened at the Mumbai international airport. (Representational Image)

A total of 77 samples have tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Maharashtra. Four persons have been admitted, two each in Mumbai and Pune, after they reported symptoms such as cough and fever and had a travel history to disease-affected countries, said state Surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate.

Till date, as many as 44,517 passengers have been screened at the Mumbai international airport. Field surveillance is also actively going on across the state in search of people coming from COVID-19-affected areas. While a total of 279 people with travel history to affected countries are from Maharashtra, officials said 170 have completed their follow-up of 14 days.

From January 18 till date, 77 symptomatic travellers have been isolated in identified facilities. The National Institute of Virology have tested the samples and all 77 persons have tested negative for COVID-19.

To increase surge capacity and for future preparedness, the state has established isolation wards in all district hospitals and government medical colleges. As of today, the state has 39 isolation wards and 361 beds are available in case the need arises. As per guidelines from the Centre, all passengers who have returned to India from Wuhan, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, are being isolated and tested for coronavirus.

Authorities are following up with passengers from other affected parts for 14 days. Apart from Mumbai, Pune and Thane, passengers are also being monitored in Nanded, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Amaravati, Palghar, Jalgaon, Chandrapur and Satara districts.

