Bhide Wada will be redeveloped as a national monument, will house a girls’ school too: Bhujbal

MINISTER OF Food, Civic Supplies and Customer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday said that the historic Bhide Wada, the building where India’s first girls’ school was started by Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule in 1848, will be redeveloped as a national monument and will house a girl’s school.

Bhujbal and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was honoured with Mahatma Phule Samata Award, visited the historic premises to participate in the event organised on the death anniversary of the social reformer.

Baghel said, “Mahatma Phule’s work for education and empowerment of women and welfare of farmers is important and is greatly relevant even today. It’s an honour to be felicitated in his name.”

The plan to redevelop Bhide Wada as a national monument has not taken off due to issues related to opposition from shop owners, who run their business from the premises.

The shop owners have also approached the Bombay High Court and the matter is sub-judice.

On Saturday, Bhujbal and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting with the administration of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and shop owners and requested them to settle the matter out of court.

“The work on expanding the Bhide Wada and developing it as a national monument will commence soon. The issues of land acquisition will be resolved at the earliest. Apart from this, a life-size statue of Krantjyoti Savitribai Phule will be erected at Savitribai Phule Pune University campus,” said Bhujbal.

Bhide Wada school was started in Pune on January 1, 1848, by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule.

The building is presently in a dilapidated state after it was shut down almost 15 years ago.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel participated in a political function organised by the City Congress Committee at Congress Bhavan on Sunday. He invoked the achievements of several Prime Ministers from the Congress from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh and blamed the Modi Government for landing the country into sectarian strife and economic mess.