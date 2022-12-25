7,500 units collected in Southern Command’s blood donation drive

AS many as 7,500 units of blood was collected through voluntary donation and a data bank of 75,000 volunteers was compiled for blood donations in an emergency during a daylong drive organised by Army’s Southern Command on Saturday in the run up to the Army Day celebrations in Bengaluru on January 15.

The drive was held at the Army formations in various parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Southern Command said that the drive was held in coordination with prominent civil hospitals and social organisations to ensure that the blood units donated reach the needy patients in time.

The camps were organised under the theme “Donate Blood – Save Lives”.

“The blood donation campaign saw an overwhelming response from Army personnel and their dependents, civil defence employees, NCC cadets, college students, Army Public School teachers and volunteers from all walks of life. These camps were organised in all major cities as well as remote areas across 10 states in the Southern Command area of responsibility,” said a press statement from the Command.

In Pune, the blood donation campaign was undertaken at four locations to include Command Hospital Pune, Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (AICTS), Military Hospital Kirkee, and Military Hospital Khadakwasla where approximately 700 units of blood was collected. The campaign at Pune was inaugurated by Lt Gen Manjit Kumar, Chief of Staff of Headquarters Southern Command.

“The event has contributed immensely to renew the soldier-citizen connect and reaffirmed the commitment of the Indian Army to stand shoulder to shoulder with our citizens who require emergency infusion of blood. Senior military commanders of formations and units thanked the civilians for their immense contribution and making the event a grand success,” said a press statement from the Command.