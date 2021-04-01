Pune: 750 more beds for Covid patients in city hospitals in 3-4 days, says civic admin

Pune city on Thursday had 35,849 active cases of coronavorus infection. Of these, 825 are critical patients while 3403 are on oxygen support. The civic administration conducted 20,681 tests and detected 4,103 patients with the infection on the day. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

As the number of active Covid-19 cases in Pune city inched towards 36,000 and over 4,000 patients were either critical or on oxygen support, nearly 750 more beds will be made available across 13-14 hospitals in the next three to four days in the city, Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal told The Indian Express on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao and Agarwal, along with other officials, also held a meeting with hospital authorities to urge them to increase the number of beds for Covid-19 patients.

Pune city on Thursday had 35,849 active cases of coronavorus infection. Of these, 825 are critical patients while 3403 are on oxygen support. The civic administration conducted 20,681 tests and detected 4,103 patients with the infection on the day.

But even as the divisional administration urged private hospitals to increase the number of beds for Covid patients to at least 80 per cent of their capacity, hospital authorities said their resources are stretched to capacity with the influx of patients.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“We are trying our best to meet the administration’s requirments. We have already dedicated 166 beds for Covid-19 patients and our running strength is 220… two ICUs have been reserved for Covid patients but we are walking a tightrope. There are other patients who require emergency treatment and we are trying to manage,” said Dr J Ravindranath, director, Poona Hospital.

Ruby Hall Clinic, meanwhile, is facing the problem of nurses leaving for Kerala. “More than 50 nurses have resigned this month and gone back to Kerala. Replacing these nurses is difficult as the examination for nursing courses have yet to be held. Currently, there is a requirement of 1,000 nurses and there are only 750,” said an official at Ruby Hall Clinic.

“Daily, we are getting calls from several patients who want ICU beds. While no one is being refused and they are stabilised in the emergency room, it is getting difficult to handle along with non-Covid emergencies,” said a doctor at Ruby Hall Clinic.

There are 220 beds for Covid-19 patients at the main building along with 60 at the Hinjewadi branch. “We are planning to increase the bed strength by 30,” Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, medical superintendent of Ruby Hall Clinic.

At Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, authorities said they would increase the bed strength to up to 400 for Covid-19 patients. “The divisional administration has asked us to revert to the bed strength for Covid patients we had in October last year. However, then there were few non Covid-19 patients. Now, we have to balance both Covid and non-Covid patients in emergency rooms,” said a senior official at the hospital

Day 1 of third phase in Pune dist: 27,064 in 45+ age group get vaccine shot

In the third phase of vaccination that started on Thursday, a total of 27,064 persons who are 45 and above were administered the vaccine, said Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune circle.

In PMC areas, 10,220 beneficiaries got vaccinated in this age group and 7,587 got vaccinated in PCMC areas, with the rest from Pune rural. Overall, a total of 57,583 beneficiaries were vaccinated, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline workers.

Sudhir Mehta, coordinator of Pune Platform for Covid response, said they had taken up the challenge to vaccinate 1 lakh citizens in one day and expressed their gratitude to social media influencers for raising awareness about the drive. Vaccination sites have also increased to 371 and more people should get inoculated, urged Mehta.