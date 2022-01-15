74th Army Day observed at War Memorial in Pune

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain laid a wreath at the War Memorial in Pune on Saturday to mark the 74th Army Day. The Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to mark the occasion when the first Indian general took over the command of the Indian Army from a British officer. On this day in 1949, Lieutenant General and later Field Marshal KM Cariappa took charge as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from Lieutenant General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief.

“On the occasion of the 74th Army Day, the officers and soldiers of the Southern Command pledged to uphold the glorious traditions of the Indian Army and to preserve the integrity and security of the nation.” said a press statement from the Southern Command.

The release further said, “The Army Commander conveyed his best wishes to all ranks, veterans, veer naris and their family members on the auspicious occasion and called upon all ranks of Southern Command to rededicate themselves to the task of protecting and safeguarding the motherland from both internal and external adversaries. He also reassured Southern Command’s commitment towards continued assistance to citizens in times of any calamities or natural disasters.”