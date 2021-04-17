747 doctors died of Covid-19 in India: IMA

The IMA did a state-wise analysis of deaths due to Covid-19 recently and, according to their data, there were 74 doctors who died in Maharashtra while another 70 died in Andhra Pradesh. (Representational Photo/File)

The national registry of Indian Medical Association (IMA) shows that 747 doctors have died of Covid-19. Dr Jayesh Lele, secretary general of IMA, told The Indian Express that according to their registry, the highest number of such deaths were from Tamil Nadu (89) and West Bengal (80).

The IMA did a state-wise analysis of deaths due to Covid-19 recently and, according to their data, there were 74 doctors who died in Maharashtra while another 70 died in Andhra Pradesh. Sixty-six doctors have died in Uttar Pradesh and 68 in Karnataka, while 62 have succumbed to the infection in Gujarat. Forty doctors have died in Bihar while 22 each in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. According to the IMA registry, 20 doctors each have died in Assam and Punjab.

An analysis by the state health department shows that to date, in Maharashtra, 17, 975 health workers have been infected with Covid-19, of which 11,235 are from government hospitals while 6,740 are from the private sector.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

A total of 178 health workers have died of the infection in Maharashtra, said state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate. Of these, 107 had been reported from government-run healthcare facilities while 71 were from private facilities, he added.

Dr Awate said out of these, 48 were doctors and 10 nurses, and the remaining 120 were other healthcare personnel, including paramedics. In the private sector, the state has reported 34 deaths of doctors vis-a-vis 14 deaths at government-run hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Seven nurses have succumbed to Covid-19 at government healthcare facilities while three have died in the private sector healthcare set-ups.

Out of 5,913 doctors infected with Covid-19 in the state, 3,095 are from government healthcare facilities. A total of 4,217 nurses have been infected, out of which 2,649 are from government-run facilities, Dr Awate said. The remaining 7,845 are mainly paramedical workers and others.