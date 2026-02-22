74-year-old Pune man regains voice after beating Stage IVA throat cancer with advanced precision oncology

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A 74-year-old man from Pimpri Chinchwad has successfully overcome stage IVA throat cancer and regained his voice, thanks to advanced precision oncology at TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre (OLCC), Talegaon Dabhade, Pune.
The treatment not only cured his disease but also preserved his larynx, allowing him to return to a normal life with confidence, TGH OLCC stated in a press conference held on Friday.
The patient, Janardhan Umale, a past tobacco user with no major health issues, initially noticed a gradual hoarseness of voice and a painless swelling on the right side of his neck. Over three months, his voice became weak and difficult to project. Simple conversations turned exhausting, and he began withdrawing socially. “I stopped speaking much, even with my family. I felt like I was disappearing from my own life,” he shared. Fear and isolation eventually pushed him to seek medical help.
Dr Gaurav Jaswal, Director, Radiation Oncology, TGH OLCC, said, “When the patient presented to us, he had persistent hoarseness, mild difficulty in swallowing, and visible neck swelling. PET-CT revealed a cancerous lesion in the right pyriform sinus extending to the vocal cords with nearby lymph node involvement, but no deeper spread. This allowed us to plan a focused, organ-preserving approach. After evaluation by a multidisciplinary tumor board, radical chemo-radiation was advised. He underwent advanced Helical Tomotherapy with concurrent cisplatin chemotherapy. Our goals were larynx preservation, loco-regional disease control, and functional voice recovery. By 16 weeks post-treatment, his voice had improved beyond pre-cancer quality, and the lymph nodes had completely regressed. On follow-up, the patient is doing well and able to speak properly.”
“Delayed treatment could have led to permanent voice loss, swallowing difficulty, and breathing problems. Post-treatment precautions include soft, moist foods, swallowing exercises, gentle oral care, avoiding spicy or rough foods, jaw and neck exercises, no smoking or alcohol, weight maintenance, hydration, physical activity, and regular follow-ups,” Dr Jaswal added.
Dr Santosh Sahu, Centre Head, TGH OLCC, said, “Advanced cancers no longer always mean loss of vital functions. With precision oncology and the right technology, we can now target tumors accurately while protecting healthy tissues. Our aim is not just survival, but helping patients return to their normal lives with dignity and confidence. This case reflects how timely intervention and expert planning can truly change outcomes.”
