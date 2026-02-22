74-year-old Pune man regains voice after beating Stage IVA throat cancer with advanced precision oncology

A 74-year-old man from Pimpri Chinchwad has successfully overcome stage IVA throat cancer and regained his voice, thanks to advanced precision oncology at TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre (OLCC), Talegaon Dabhade, Pune.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The treatment not only cured his disease but also preserved his larynx, allowing him to return to a normal life with confidence, TGH OLCC stated in a press conference held on Friday.

The patient, Janardhan Umale, a past tobacco user with no major health issues, initially noticed a gradual hoarseness of voice and a painless swelling on the right side of his neck. Over three months, his voice became weak and difficult to project. Simple conversations turned exhausting, and he began withdrawing socially. “I stopped speaking much, even with my family. I felt like I was disappearing from my own life,” he shared. Fear and isolation eventually pushed him to seek medical help.