73-year-old woman on morning walk killed in hit-and-run accident on Pune’s Pashan Road

The police are identifying the pickup van that is suspected to have hit the woman on Pune's Pashan Road. (File Photo)

A 73-year-old woman on her morning walk was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Pune’s Pashan Road in the early hours of Saturday. The police said the woman was crossing the road and that a pickup van was suspected to have hit her.

Officials from the Chaturshrungi police station have identified the deceased woman as Asha Vijaykumar Patil, 73, a resident of Abhimanshree Society on Pashan Road. The accident took place some distance away from the main gate of the National Chemical Laboratory, in front of the Asara Temple.

“Our initial probe suggests that the Patil was on her morning walk and was crossing the road at the time. She was hit by a vehicle, the driver of which fled the scene immediately without stopping to help her. There were some people in the area—local residents on their morning walk. Some of them called the emergency numbers for ambulances. She had sustained multiple serious injuries due to the impact and was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors,” said Assistant Inspector Amol Dhas.