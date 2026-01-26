73-year-old woman on morning walk killed in hit-and-run accident on Pune’s Pashan Road

The police have launched a probe to identify the pickup and its driver, who fled after the accident, which occurred some distance away from the main gate of the National Chemical Laboratory in Pune.

Pune city policeThe police are identifying the pickup van that is suspected to have hit the woman on Pune's Pashan Road. (File Photo)

A 73-year-old woman on her morning walk was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Pune’s Pashan Road in the early hours of Saturday. The police said the woman was crossing the road and that a pickup van was suspected to have hit her.

Officials from the Chaturshrungi police station have identified the deceased woman as Asha Vijaykumar Patil, 73, a resident of Abhimanshree Society on Pashan Road. The accident took place some distance away from the main gate of the National Chemical Laboratory, in front of the Asara Temple.

“Our initial probe suggests that the Patil was on her morning walk and was crossing the road at the time. She was hit by a vehicle, the driver of which fled the scene immediately without stopping to help her. There were some people in the area—local residents on their morning walk. Some of them called the emergency numbers for ambulances. She had sustained multiple serious injuries due to the impact and was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors,” said Assistant Inspector Amol Dhas.

“There are no CCTV cameras around the exact location of the accident. Some of the people in the area have told us that the vehicle that hit Patil was a Tempo. We are looking at CCTV footage from nearby locations and are in the process of identifying the Tempo,” he added.

The pickup van’s involvement will be confirmed once the vehicle is identified and detained along with its driver, the police officer said.

A First Information Report was registered in the case based on a complaint filed by the woman’s son, Atul.

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106 (2), which pertains to “causing death of any person by rash and negligent driving of a vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escaping without reporting”, and 281 (rash driving on a public way), along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

