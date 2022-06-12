73-year-old dead after car knocks down his bike in front of DRDO lab

A 73-year-old man died after his bike was knocked down by a car in front of the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) on the service road of the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass of the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pashan recently. Police have booked the woman who was driving the car.

Chatushrungi police have identified the deceased as Anil Joshi (73), a resident of Baner Road, who was returning home on his moped from Kothrud around 4 pm on Friday. His bike collided with a car on the service road.

Assistant Inspector Santosh Koli said, “Kale received fatal injuries in the accident. We have booked the driver of the car, Pallavi Gupta (25), who is a software professional. We have served her a notice and she will be produced before court on Monday.”

Police have booked Gupta under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 along with Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rash driving and causing death by negligence.