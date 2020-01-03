70-year-old woman murdered in Lonavala, police suspect robbery gone wrong

Reshma lived with her husband, who ran a local shop. Reshma lived with her husband, who ran a local shop.

A 70-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Dwarkamai Society near MHADA Colony in Lonavala on Thursday afternoon. Police suspect that the victim, Reshma Purushottam Bansal (70), was killed during a robbery. Police are also looking into other angles of the crime.

Reshma lived with her husband, who ran a local shop. She used to take lunch for him everyday, so when she didn’t come to the shop on Thursday afternoon, her husband went to their house to look for her, said police. He found the door locked from inside and called Reshma repeatedly, but she did not respond.

When he entered the house from the back, he found Reshma lying unconscious. He also found that various items in the house had been moved, said police. Reshma was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police suspect that the victim was hit on the head with a hard object, causing her death.

An offence of murder was lodged in the case at the Lonavala City police station.

