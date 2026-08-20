70-year-old woman murdered in Daund, severed head yet to be found

A joint investigation by Daund police station and Local Crime Branch of Pune Rural police was launched. Within 12 hours of the case being registered, the police arrested two suspects Vikram Dhanraj Alhat (26), a resident of Samtanagar in Daund and Prasad Babulal Chavan (20), a resident of Nagarmori in Daund.

A 70-year-old woman was murdered at her home in Daund taluka, with her severed head still missing, allegedly over a petty dispute, Pune Rural police said. Two men, including her neighbour, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Officials from Daund police station under Pune rural police have identified the deceased Suman Kisan Shinde (70), a resident of Nagarmori area of Daund town in Daund taluka of Pune district. Her body without her head was found at her home around 3.15 pm on Wednesday. Some of her local relatives informed her daughter who lives in Shirur taluka of Pune. Based on the daughter’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Daund police station.