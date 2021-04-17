70% Covid-19 cases in home isolation, PCMC upgrades call centre to reach out

The call centre set up by PCMC monitors the health of the patients and guides them in cases where their symptoms turn severe. In this picture, a Covid vaccination drive is underway at Mavle Vaccination Centre on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

WITH 70 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases under home isolation, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to expand the capacity of its call centre to reach out to nearly 20,000 patients a day. The corporation has also set up a dedicated team of doctors at the call centre to guide such patients.

“We have a call centre set up in the war room. It had a capacity of making 5,000 calls to patients. Now, the call centre will make at least 20,000 calls a day to the patients,” PCMC spokesperson Shirish Poredhi told The Indian Express.

The call centre was set up last year when patients who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms were asked to remain in home isolation. Poredi said the call centre monitors the health of the patients and guides them in cases where their symptoms turn severe.

The work of the call centre has been outsourced to a private firm. Its employees are supposed to call each coronavirus patient in the area on a daily basis.

“They have been tasked with the job of asking the patients about their condition, whether their symptoms have changed, or if they took their pulse oximeter and temperature readings,” said Dr Anil Roy, health and medical chief, PCMC.

In case a patient under home isolation feels unwell or her symptoms get severe, a team of doctors available in the war room guides them about medication. “If the patient’s oxygen level has dropped drastically, then he or she is advised hospitalisation,” Dr Roy said.

The PCMC health department officials said they send an ambulance to a patient’s home to get them admitted in a public or private hospital, depending on where they choose to go.

PCMC Additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve said by Friday evening, Pimpri-Chinchwad had 22,007 active Covid cases. “Of these, 15,000 are in home isolation while 7,022 are hospitalised,” he said.