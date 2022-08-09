7-year-old girl ‘kidnapped from Pune Railway Station area, sexually abused’

August 9, 2022 10:26:01 pm
A SEVEN-year-old girl was kidnapped from the Pune Railway Station area by an unidentified person who took her to a closed office space and sexually abused her. Police have launched a search based on a sketch of the suspect.
The incident took place Monday afternoon. Police probe has revealed that a man took her to a closed office of the inspector of works next to a platform at Pune railway station. The man allegedly sexually abused her and also threatened to harm her. The girl somehow managed to escape from the premises, officials said. She told her family about what had happened after she reached home, officials added. Later an FIR was registered at Bundgarden police station.
Senior Inspector Pratap Mankar said, “Our teams are working on multiple leads to identify the suspect. We have also prepared a sketch of the suspect and probe is on.” Police have invoked sections related to molestation, criminal intimidation and kidnapping against the unidentified suspect.
