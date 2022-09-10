7-year-old boy ‘kidnapped’ from Pimpri-Chinchwad found murdered

Nearly 29 hours after he was reported to be missing, a seven-year old boy from Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad was found murdered on the premises of a company on Friday night, the police said.

The police identified the boy as Aditya Gajanan Ogale, a resident of Udyam Nagar, Masulkar Colony in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and said that he was last seen playing near his residence on Thursday evening. When he did not return home, his family lodged a missing report at Pimpri police station. Even as news of his disappearance went viral on social media, his father Gajanan, a builder, allegedly received a phone call demanding Rs 20 crore as ransom for his release.

The police intensified the probe and managed to catch a suspect from Pimpri-Chinchwad. The police, who recovered Aditya’s body from the premises of a company in MIDC Bhosari on Friday night, said they are investigating different angles to confirm the cause behind the murder.