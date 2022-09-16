7-year-old boy falls into construction pit, dies

A seven-year-old boy has died after falling into a pit filled with rainwater on a construction site at Wagholi earlier this week. Police have identified the deceased as Kumar Swaraj Padmakar Kale, resident of Kamal Baug society in the area.

The boy’s uncle, Sachin Kale (38), lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Lonikand police station on Wednesday. Police have booked four persons of a construction firm under sections 304 (a), 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per a press release issued Thursday, a pit was dug at the spot for construction purposes. The boy fell into the pit, filled with rainwater, around 4.30 pm on September 12. The accident led to his death.

Police said sufficient precautionary measures were not taken around the pit. Assistant police inspector Annasaheb Tapare is investigating the case.