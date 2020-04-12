7 Tablighis who violated lockdown to offer namaaz at mosque test negative

They had not informed the city police that they were residing in Pune, police said. (Photo by Anil Sharma) They had not informed the city police that they were residing in Pune, police said. (Photo by Anil Sharma)

Seventeen members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who were booked for violating the lockdown by offering namaaz at a mosque in Raviwar Peth on April 9, have tested negative for coronavirus. They have been home quarantined as a preventive measure. Thirteen of the 17 accused are residents of Ranchi in Jharkhand who had come to Pune in February.

They had not informed the city police that they were residing in Pune, police said. None of the 17 accused had participated in the religious programme organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at New Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz in March, police said. The 17 were booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

