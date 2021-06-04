7 out of 15 PMC ward office areas have no micro-containment zones

Almost half of the 15 civic ward office areas in the city no longer have any micro-containment zones, as the number of active Covid-19 cases has dropped to 4,842 in Pune. However, only four of the ward offices account for 24 of the total 28 micro-containment zones.

A small area, housing society or building is declared a micro-containment zone if it has multiple cases of coronavirus infection.

The number of micro-containment zones has dropped to 28 from over 500 such zones during the peak of the second wave of infections in April, revealed the weekly report on Covid-19 prepared by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). “The weekly positivity rate has been on the decline for the last five weeks. It was 19.77 per cent from the week of April 30 to May 6 and has now reduced to 6.11 per cent for the week of May 28 to June 3. This is reflected in the decreasing trend of micro-containment zones in the city,” said a civic officer.

This week, the city reported 3,099 new cases, a much lower number than the 23,852 cases reported in the first week of May. The number of tests has also reduced to 49,641 in the current week from 1,21,509 in the week from April 30 to May 6.

The seven ward offices that have no micro-containment zones are Bibwewadi, Bhavani Peth, Kondhwa-Yewalewadi, Warje-Karvenagar, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Dhole-Patil road and Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori. There is only one micro-containment zone each in areas of Kasba-Vishrambaug Wada, Aundh-Baner, Shivajinagar-Gholeroad, Nagar Road-Vadgaon Sheri, Wanowrie-Ramtekdi, and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office.

The Sinhagad Road ward office and Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward offices, however, have a maximum of nine micro-containment zones. In Sinhagad road ward office area, there are six housing societies, one standalone building and two localities that have been declared as a micro-containment zone while in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office area, five standalone buildings, two housing societies and two localities have been declared as micro-containment zones.

Of the total 28 micro-containment zones, the maximum, 12, are small localities, 10 are housing societies and six are standalone buildings.

The case fatality has slightly increased to 1.77 per cent after dropping to 1.68 per cent towards the end of May. The city reported 192 deaths due to the coronavirus infection this week.

The slowdown in the infection transmission has also pushed up the number of available hospital beds. There are 164 ventilators, 272 ICU beds, 4,825 oxygen beds and 1,573 non-oxygen beds vacant in city hospitals.