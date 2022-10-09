7 injured after bus rams into container on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway

Seven persons were injured after a private bus rammed into a stationary container on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Bhor taluka of Pune district on Saturday morning. Two of the seven injured are said to be in a critical condition, officials said.

Officials from Pune Rural Police said the private bus was on its way to Pune from Goa. The accident took place at 8.30 am on Saturday on the Pune-Satara patch of the highway at Sarola village in Bhor taluka, 40 km from Pune city.

“Primary probe suggests the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to a suspected tyre burst. The bus crossed over the road median and rammed into a multi-axle container that was parked on the service road of the opposite corridor. There were 30 passengers in the 70-seater bus and seven of them were injured due to the impact,” said an officer from Rajgad police station.

The injured have been identified as Shamshad Khan (39), Feroz Atar (39), both residents of Sakinaka in Mumbai, Nayranoor Ahmed (25), Sudhir Salunkhe (25), Manoj Jatap (35), Maria Alfred (60) and Digambar Lotlokar (72), all residents of Goa. Of the injured, Alfred and Lotlikar have sustained critical injuries, an official said.