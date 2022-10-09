scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

7 injured after bus rams into container on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway

Primary probe suggests the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to a suspected the burst, the police said.

uran power plantThe accident took place at 8.30 am on Saturday on the Pune-Satara patch of the highway at Sarola village in Bhor taluka, 40 km from Pune city.

Seven persons were injured after a private bus rammed into a stationary container on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Bhor taluka of Pune district on Saturday morning. Two of the seven injured are said to be in a critical condition, officials said.

Officials from Pune Rural Police said the private bus was on its way to Pune from Goa. The accident took place at 8.30 am on Saturday on the Pune-Satara patch of the highway at Sarola village in Bhor taluka, 40 km from Pune city.

“Primary probe suggests the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to a suspected tyre burst. The bus crossed over the road median and rammed into a multi-axle container that was parked on the service road of the opposite corridor. There were 30 passengers in the 70-seater bus and seven of them were injured due to the impact,” said an officer from Rajgad police station.

More from Pune

The injured have been identified as Shamshad Khan (39), Feroz Atar (39), both residents of Sakinaka in Mumbai, Nayranoor Ahmed (25), Sudhir Salunkhe (25), Manoj Jatap (35), Maria Alfred (60) and Digambar Lotlokar (72), all residents of Goa. Of the injured, Alfred and Lotlikar have sustained critical injuries, an official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 10:14:37 pm
Next Story

Animal welfare activists are acquitted in Smithfield piglet case

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement