7 held for armed robbery worth Rs 28 L in Pune

PUNE CITY police arrested seven people in connection with the daylight armed robbery of about Rs 28 lakh at the office of an ‘angadia’ (a private courier service system) in the Market Yard area. Police identified the accused as Avinash alias Sunny Gupta (20), Aditya Ashok Marne (28), Deepak Sharma (19), Vishal Kasbe (20), Ajay Divate (23), Gurujan Singh Virak (22) and Nilesh Gothe (22).

Around 11.30 am on November 12, the robbers armed with weapons and a pistol barged into the office of P M Courier located at Ganraj Market in the Market Yard area. One of the robbers opened fire and they looted Rs 27.45 lakh and two mobile phones and then escaped towards the Pune Satara Road.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Market Yard police station. Upon examining footage from the CCTV cameras from the crime scene and acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team headed by senior inspector Ajay Waghmare nabbed the seven accused from a farmhouse in Maval.