7 Covid deaths reported, toll 175 in Pune

In another case, a 70-year-old woman from Ramtekdi was admitted on May 12 to Sassoon General Hospital and succumbed to the infection on the same day. (Representational Photo) In another case, a 70-year-old woman from Ramtekdi was admitted on May 12 to Sassoon General Hospital and succumbed to the infection on the same day. (Representational Photo)

A total of seven deaths due to Covid-19 were reported from Pune on Wednesday. The toll has now climbed to 175, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar. A total of 98 new cases were detected and the number of patients with Covid-19 has gone up to 3,232.

The deceased included a 48-year-old man from Sayyed Nagar, Hadapsar, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 2. He had hypertension and acute kidney injury.

In another case, a 69-year-old woman from Yerawada was admitted on May 9 at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. She also suffered from hypothyroidism, and succumbed to the infection on Wednesday.

Five deaths occurred late on Tuesday and were reported by health authorities the next day. These included a 54-year-old man from Ganj Peth, who was admitted on May 11 at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He had diabetes and hypertension.

A 57-year-old woman from Gultekdi, who was admitted to Sahyadri Hospital (Karve Nagar) on May 3, also succumbed to the infection on Tuesday. In another case, a 65-year-old woman from Yerawada, who was admitted on May 10 to Sassoon General Hospital, died late on Tuesday. She had diabetes and infective diarrohea.

A 42-year-old man from Tadiwala Road, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 6, died on Tuesday. She had hypertension and acute kidney injury. In another case, a 70-year-old woman from Ramtekdi was admitted on May 12 to Sassoon General Hospital and succumbed to the infection on the same day. She had acute respiratory failure with septic shock

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd