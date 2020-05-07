7 am to 7 pm, essential shops outside containment zones to open in Pune

The civic body has also marked specific days of the week when non-essential shops are allowed to open. (Representational Photo) The civic body has also marked specific days of the week when non-essential shops are allowed to open. (Representational Photo)

Some shops located outside containment zones of the city will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced on Wednesday. The further relaxation in opening hours comes two days after these shops were allowed to open between 10 am and 6 pm.

The civic body has also marked specific days of the week when non-essential shops are allowed to open.

“The PMC has divided civic areas into containment and no-containment zones, depending on the situation… and efforts to implement containment plans at a micro level,” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

“The shops that have been given permission to open can operate from 7 am to 7 pm,” he added. The decision will be applicable till May 17, when the third phase of the nationwide lockdown ends.

Earlier, Gaikwad, while relaxing the lockdown in civic areas, had urged city police to decide the timings for shops to remain open. Accordingly, police had declared timing of 10 am to 6 pm.

However, only shops selling essential commodities, including milk, vegetables, fruits, grocery, mutton and poultry, and pharmacy, have been allowed to operate from 10 am to 2 pm in 69 containment zones.

Outside containment zones, all essential commodity shops and services will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm. But all malls and commercial establishments will remain closed across the city.

The municipal commissioner said the decision was taken to clear any confusion about the issue. He added that allowing shops to remain open for long hours would help in reducing crowding outside shops.

Apart from essential shops, a maximum of five shops of non-essential commodities have been allowed to remain open in a lane or a residential area, while standalone shops have been given permission to start operations. However, shops in main markets have been kept completely closed.

Non-essential shops on Laxmi Road, Bajirao Road, Shivaji Road, Tilak Road, Appa Balwant Chowk area, Kumthekar Road, MG Road, Kondhwa Road, and Jyoti Hotel to NIBM Road have not been allowed to open.

Gaikwad said if there were more than five non-essential shops in a locality, they would be allowed to open on specific days of the week, to ensure all of them get an opportunity to function.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, shops selling electronic equipment, computer, mobile phones, electrical items and utensils will remain open.

On Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, motor garages, hardware shops, those selling plumbing equipments, construction material, garment and dairy shops will remain open.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd