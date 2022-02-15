6th international diabetes summit (virtual) from March 4-6

The sixth International Diabetes Summit (Virtual) 2022 organised by Chellaram Diabetes Institute to identify practical ways to tackle the disease and its complications will be held from March 4 -6.

Prof Nils-Goran Larsson, chairman of the Nobel Prize Committee for Physiology and Medicine at Karolinska Institutet and professor and head of the department of medical and biochemistry and biophysics at Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden, will be the chief guest on March 4 while Dr Pratibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System USA, will be the chief guest at the valedictory function on March 6.

Several nationally and internationally acclaimed Diabetes experts will come together to impart knowledge on Diabetes care and research and pave the way for future research and study, Lal L. Chellaram, the patron of the summit and the chairman of Chellaram Diabetes Institute, said at a media conference held on Tuesday.

The summit will cover talks on real-time remission of Type 2 Diabetes, a patient-centric interactive session on insulin therapy in Type 1 Diabetes, workshop on obesity management, continuous glucose monitoring at home and in hospitals, cardiovascular (heart) care and Diabetes, role of nutrition in Diabetes management, pandemic diabetology and telehealth.

Over 50 young researchers will present posters and free papers to win the ‘Chellaram Foundation Diabetes Research Awards’ for Basic Science and Clinical Science categories (1st prize Rs 2,00,000 for each category and 2nd prize Rs 1,00,000 for each category). A virtual 3-km ‘Run for Diabetes’ organized by Chellaram Diabetes Institute, Pune and the Blue Circle Foundation will take place on March 6.

The Chellaram Diabetes Institute has two new initiatives this year – The Chellaram Diabetes Research Center which will fund innovative Diabetes research and a flagship journal titled ‘Chronicle of Diabetes Research and Practice’ which focuses on bringing groundbreaking research to the fore. Dr Unnikrishnan AG, CEO and Chief Endocrinologist Chellaram Diabetes Institute, said “The overwhelming response to the International Diabetes Summit highlights the need for practical solutions to Diabetes care management. The delegates, who are practising physicians and researchers, gain from increasing their knowledge about critical aspects of Diabetes care especially in the COVID pandemi.”

Sessions such as pandemic diabetology and telehealth bring a positive shift by enabling the physicians to provide remote and digital healthcare. Practical sessions on management of Type 1 and 2 Diabetes ensure that the benefits of this knowledge and research help those who need it the most.

Chellaram Diabetes Institute is an International Diabetes Federation (IDF) recognized Centre of Education and Centre of Excellence in Diabetes Care. In collaboration with the Public Health Foundation of India, Chellaram Diabetes Institute has designed the Certificate Course on Diabetic Foot Management. Chellaram Diabetes Institute has also designed the Certificate Course in the Management of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus and the Certificate Course in Diabetes management. As part of its on-going Education Initiative a Certificate Course on Inpatient Glucose Management has been added which will help doctors better manage blood sugar levels of hospitalized patients, Dr Unnikrishnan said.