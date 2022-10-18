scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

6th edition of Pune Open Golf Championship begins today

The sixth edition of the Pune Open Golf Championship organised by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will be held at the Poona Club Golf Course from October 19 to 22.

The tournament is a 72-hole stroke play featuring 126 players, including 123 professionals and three amateurs.

The cut will be applied after the first 36 holes. The top 50 players and ties will make the halfway cut and continue to play for another 36 holes.

The tournament will feature leading names such as Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Viraj Madappa, Veer Ahlawat, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Manu Gandas, Varun Parikh and Om Prakash Chouhan as well as former champions Kshitij Naveed Kaul (2019), Anura Rohana (2017) and Harendra Gupta (2016), among others.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 40 lakh.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of PGTI, said, “The Pune Open, now in its sixth edition, has grown into one of the most important stops on the PGTI in recent years. With the top golfers of the country teeing it up at the event, golf fans in Pune are in for a visual treat.”

Udayan Mane said, “I always look forward to playing in my hometown Pune as it gives me an opportunity to spend time with my family…There will be a premium on putting the ball in play, especially since the fairways will be wet due to continuous rain. Putting will also hold the key. Whoever adapts the best and fastest will end up winning.”

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 09:03:53 pm
