Pune: 69 pregnant women in home quarantine after radiologist tests positive

The radiologist, who is in his 30s, is stable, said doctors. His brother and wife have also been quarantined. (Representational) The radiologist, who is in his 30s, is stable, said doctors. His brother and wife have also been quarantined. (Representational)

Pune district authorities have issued home quarantine orders for 69 pregnant women from rural areas, all of them patients of the same doctor, who recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The doctor was admitted to a private hospital here.

The doctor, who has a private clinic in Pune rural, had visited his clinic last on April 8. After he felt a bit of fatigue, he got his swab sample tested as a precautionary measure. The sample tested positive for the virus. The doctor was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Monday. Pune Zilla Parishad authorities have traced as many as 69 of his patients till Tuesday.

Read| Coronavirus can pass from mother to foetus, says ICMR, floats guidelines

“The pregnant women are asymptomatic and we have given them strict instructions about home quarantine,” said Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad.

The radiologist, who is in his 30s, is stable, said doctors. His brother and wife have also been quarantined.

As a precautionary measure, the district health team will visit the area of the clinic and collect swabs for testing. “We have also made arrangements for institutional quarantine as some of the houses in these villages… are too small for social distancing,” said Prasad, adding that at least 144 samples will be collected and tested.

“Till now, Pune rural areas have only seven positive patients, of which five have been discharged. Two new persons were found to be positive during our daily house-to-house surveys,” Prasad said.

The CEO said Pune rural authorities are following the Baramati pattern and they have stopped the entry of outsiders in rural areas.

In a separate case, a five-month pregnant woman has tested positive for coronavirus at the Pune Municipal Corporation-run Sonawane hospital, said PMC’s chief medical officer Ramchandra Hankare. She had typhoid and fever and had gone for a check-up three days ago to the hospital. Now, swab samples have been taken of 17 of her close contacts, which include medical staff at the hospital.

While the woman was referred to Sassoon General Hospital, Hankare said they will now be shifting her to Bharati Hospital. The hospital’s medical director, Dr Sanjay Lalwani, said 24 patients who were positive with COVID-19 were being shifted from Naidu Hospital.

“We have dedicated a 15-bed ICU for COVID-19 patients, apart from another 25-bed ICU. Once they recover, they will be shifted to the 110-bed isolation ward,” Dr Lalwani said.

Patients from Naidu Hospital and civic hospital at Bopodi have also been shifted to the Symbiosis International Hosptial at Lawale, which has also been identified as a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

Dr Vijay Natarajan, CEO of the hospital, said two pregnant women who had coronavirus were in the hospital’s isolation ward.

Two more nurses test positive at Ruby Hall Clinic

After a 45-year-old nurse, a ward in-charge at Ruby Hall clinic, tested positive for coronavirus recently, the hospital, which has set up its own testing facility, has screened 653 persons and segregated 112 close contacts. Results of only 44 samples are awaited and so far, only two nurses have tested positive, said authorities at Ruby Hall Clinic.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.