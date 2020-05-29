68-yr-old woman from Wakad ‘duped’ of Rs. 3.07 lakh

The woman lodged a complaint at Wakad police station. The woman lodged a complaint at Wakad police station.

A 68-year-old woman from Wakad was allegedly duped of Rs. 3.07 lakh. Police said online fraudsters contacted the woman and asked her to download an application and submit personal information to update her Paytm account, and later transferred the aforementioned amount from her bank account without her consent.

The woman lodged a complaint at Wakad police station. According to police, the fraudsters sent her a text message stating that KYC (Know Your Customer) details for her Paytm account should be updated. The woman called on the number, following which she was asked to download a ‘Quick Support’ application and submit information about herself, supposedly to update her KYC information.

Police said around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, an amount of Rs. 2,95,000 was transferred from her bank account through an online transaction, and again on 12.30 am on Thursday, Rs. 12,500 was transferred.

“We have booked unidentified persons in this case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act,” an officer said.

