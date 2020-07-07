68% Covid-19 cases in city police are of cops deployed in containment zones: Pune top cop

Pune city, at present, has 109 micro-containment zones, where a large chunk of the police force has been deployed at entry and exit points, and also to ensure adherence to safety norms in public places. (Representational) Pune city, at present, has 109 micro-containment zones, where a large chunk of the police force has been deployed at entry and exit points, and also to ensure adherence to safety norms in public places. (Representational)

Close to 70 per cent of Covid-19 positive cases in Pune Police are of personnel deployed in containment zones, said Police Commissioner K Venkatesham on Monday.

As of Monday, the number of positive cases in Pune Police was 160, of which 43 are active and three have died to date. Pune city, at present, has 109 micro-containment zones, where a large chunk of the police force has been deployed at entry and exit points, and also to ensure adherence to safety norms in public places.

Venkatesham told The Indian Express, “68 per cent of cases among the police are of those deployed in containment zone duties. Those deployed in these high-risk areas are being provided with additional safety utilities. We urge people to follow the three-tenet rule of distancing, mask and sanitization, to lessen the burden of enforcement on the police.”

Venkatesham was speaking to the media at a joint press conference held along with Pune divisional commissioner, PMC commissioner and district collector on Monday. “All the authorities have been making an appeal to people to not go out unnecessarily. But people are still coming out and police are left with no choice but to register cases against them. We have registered 900 such cases over the weekend and will continue to do so.”

Cases among Pimpri-Chinchwad Police rose to 45 on Monday, with 20 being active cases. Over the past one week, close to 600 cases were added in the total number of positive cases in the state police force, along with 11 deaths. As of Monday morning, the number of total positive cases in the state police was 5,454, of which 4,250 have recovered to date and 70 have died of the infection. On June 29, total positive cases and deaths stood at 4,861 and 59, respectively.

From the beginning, the major chunk of the total caseload in the force is from the local police personnel in Mumbai, its surrounding areas and personnel of State Reserve Police Force deployed in high-risk areas, who were later repatriated to their home units. Other than Mumbai and SRPF, a significant number of cases have been detected among cops in Malegaon, Thane city, Pune city, Navi Mumbai and Solapur.

