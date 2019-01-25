Pune: 67th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference from February 5

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune will organise the 67th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference from February 5 to 8. The conference will include the 57th Armed Forces Medical Research Committee Meeting.

The conference is the largest gathering of armed forces medical personnel and the only multi-specialty conference of its kind in the country.

The four-day conference will discuss a wide spectrum of issues concerning the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). A highlight of the conference will be a special session on innovations and creativity in health care practice and delivery within the Armed Forces. AFMC is in the process of setting up a dedicated research wing, which is likely to be approved during the conference. “This will be a much required impetus for increasing the scope of multidisciplinary and collaborative research and has been on the KRA of AFMC for the past two years,” a statement issued Thursday said.

The conference, which is the highpoint of the annual academic calendar of AFMS, will be inaugurated by Lt Gen Bipin Puri, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services on February 5.

At the core of the deliberations will be the 57th Annual meeting of Armed Forces Medical Research Committee (AFMRC) on February 6 and 7. This year, more than 170 new research proposals will be discussed. AFMC, Pune has submitted 50 new research projects.