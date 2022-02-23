Maharashtra: 674 schools across state deemed unauthorised; 33 are from Pune

A TOTAL of 674 schools across the state are on the list of unauthorised schools prepared by the Primary Education Directorate of Maharashtra. The department has recommended action against these institutions, 33 of which are from Pune.

The list, which is prepared according to the Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE) data available with the state government, shows that these schools have not obtained the requisite permission or recognition from the education department.

However, the errant schools will be given a final chance to plead their case as education officers of respective districts have been asked to verify documents before taking action according to the Right to Education Act, which includes shutting down schools.

The maximum number of schools are from Mumbai, including 222 schools from within the Mumbai city limits and 15 from nearby suburbs, followed by 148 schools from Thane.

The list of schools includes two schools from the Bibvewadi area, five from Hadapasar, five from Pimpri, three from Indapur taluka and ten from Haveli taluka. Some of them are over 10 year old and have more than 300 students enrolled at present.

Dinkar Temkar, Director, Primary Education, Maharashtra said, “This list of unauthorised schools has been prepared according to the U-DISE data available with us. However, it could be that there is some mistake in the data entered by the schools themselves or officers too. That’s why we have sent this as a preliminary list and asked district education officers to verify each school’s data. If the school cannot provide recognition papers, then action should be taken as per the RTE Act, which includes shutting down the school and admitting their students in nearby schools.”

Meenakshi Raut, Primary Education Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation said that teams of officers will be sent to each school for verification. “If the school has been in existence for many years and has not completed the recognition process or it is pending, we will see how we can help them if they are complying as per RTE norms. After verifying all facts, we will send our report to the state education department,” she said.