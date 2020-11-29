67-year-old man run over by PMPML bus

An official from the Sinhagad Road police station said the two-wheeler hit the rear wheel of the PMPML bus after which he fell down as he lost the balance due to impact.

A 67-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot after he was run over by a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus on Sinhagad Road on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the accident took place around 8 am when the elderly man, identified as Jayant Ramji Mahadik, a resident of Nanded Gaon, was on his way home from work. Mahadik worked as a security guard with a private company.

An official from the Sinhagad Road police station said the two-wheeler hit the rear wheel of the PMPML bus after which he fell down as he lost the balance due to impact. He was run over by the rear wheel of the bus. The official said the injuries to his head were so grievous that Mahadik was killed on the spot. He was not wearing a helmet, the official added.

Police launched a probe into how exactly the accident took place. Statements of some of the eyewitnesses would be recorded to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, said an official.

In another accident on Saturday morning, one person was killed and four of his family members were injured after the car they were travelling in was hit by a container truck on Pune-Solapur Highway near Kurkumbh in Pune district. Police have identified the deceased as Sanjay Shah (60). The injured persons have been identified as Samrat Shah, Diya Shah, Atharv Shah and Komal Shah. Inspector Narayan Pawar of Daund police station said the driver of the truck had been booked for causing death due to negligence, rash driving and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

