65-year-old woman murdered in Katraj, valuables robbed

A 65-year-old woman was murdered during a robbery at her residence in Bhilarewadi in Katraj earlier this week. Based on a complaint by the victim’s brother, police have booked the suspect, Sukha Vinda, under sections 302, 397 and 460 of the Indian Penal Code

The victim Parubai Sawant, her brother Shahaji Chandanshive and the suspect are residents of the same area. They work as labourers at a local stone company.

Parubai lived alone. Police suspect that taking advantage of the situation, Sukha Vinda went to her house on the intervening night of July 11 and July 12. He allegedly strangled her to death and then looted the jewellery she was wearing. He also robbed some money from her house and escaped from the spot.

Meanwhile, as Parubai did not come to her work place, her brother visited her house on the morning of July 12, but found it locked from outside. When he finally managed to get in, he found Parubai’s body inside the house.

Police have launched a search for the murderer.