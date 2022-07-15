scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

65-year-old woman murdered in Katraj, valuables robbed

The victim Parubai Sawant, her brother Shahaji Chandanshive and the suspect are residents of the same area. They work as labourers at a local stone company.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 15, 2022 5:38:04 am
Katraj, Katraj murder, pune murder, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsParubai lived alone. Police suspect that taking advantage of the situation, Sukha Vinda went to her house on the intervening night of July 11 and July 12. He allegedly strangled her to death and then looted the jewellery she was wearing. He also robbed some money from her house and escaped from the spot.

A 65-year-old woman was murdered during a robbery at her residence in Bhilarewadi in Katraj earlier this week. Based on a complaint by the victim’s brother, police have booked the suspect, Sukha Vinda, under sections 302, 397 and 460 of the Indian Penal Code

The victim Parubai Sawant, her brother Shahaji Chandanshive and the suspect are residents of the same area. They work as labourers at a local stone company.

Parubai lived alone. Police suspect that taking advantage of the situation, Sukha Vinda went to her house on the intervening night of July 11 and July 12. He allegedly strangled her to death and then looted the jewellery she was wearing. He also robbed some money from her house and escaped from the spot.

Meanwhile, as Parubai did not come to her work place, her brother visited her house on the morning of July 12, but found it locked from outside. When he finally managed to get in, he found Parubai’s body inside the house.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Simply Put | Fasal Bima: who’s in, out & whyPremium
Simply Put | Fasal Bima: who’s in, out & why
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022...Premium
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022...
Three cases, two big arrests, setback for ACB chief and state govt, and o...Premium
Three cases, two big arrests, setback for ACB chief and state govt, and o...
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
More from Pune

Police have launched a search for the murderer.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement