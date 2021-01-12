65-year-old osteoporotic woman treated successfully with O-arm navigated spine surgery

A 65-year-old woman suffered from a severe compression in her spine, which led to the loss of strength in her legs. This contraction in the spine happened because of a fall that she suffered at her home.

Her bones had also become weak due to osteoporosis. Doctors suggested surgery, but she was also suffering from Covid-19 during that period. The two-week wait led to worsening of the condition.

Due to redefined robotic spine surgery, the doctors were able to lessen compression in her spinal cord by monitoring it in real time. The doctors at Sancheti Institute of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation operated on her successfully by using redefined robotic assistance for spinal surgeries called ‘O-arm and stealth navigation technique’. A handful of doctors in the world use this technique, and it was introduced for the first time in the city.

When the woman was brought to the hospital, she was unable to stand on her own. With the use of the latest O-arm technique, just on the second day after her surgery, she was able to stand on her own, and one-week post surgery, she was able to walk too. Doctors mentioned that when conventional techniques carry the small possibility of a patient getting paralysed post-operation or of acquiring an infection during operation, the robotic spine surgeries can deliver superior outcomes.

Dr Shailesh Hadgaonkar, spine surgeon from Sancheti Institute of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, said, “It was a complex case of severe spinal compression with osteoporosis. With the O-arm technique, we were able to monitor all the developments in real-time. There was no need for a CT scan or MRI post-operation as we were able to see it on the operation table in real-time. This was not possible before. Also, her bones were weak because of osteoporosis, and in this scenario, accurate placement of screws was important. This accuracy was made possible because of the O-arm technique, thereby reducing the risk of errors. Also, patient safety is maximum with this technique. There was almost no risk of paralysis for the patient. The patient has started to walk now. We have advised her physiotherapy for a few weeks.”

Dr Parag Sancheti, orthopedic surgeon and Chairman of Sancheti Institute of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, said, “The spine surgery is becoming safer, more precise and is delivering superior outcomes with redefined robotic assistance technology. O-arm is taking spine surgeries to another level by providing intraoperative 3D imaging. Before a procedure, a full 360-degree scan can be performed in just a few seconds. Then it can demonstrate the proposed position of screws or rods in the spine before they are even applied, and then it confirms its position once placed. As a result of this technology, the effectiveness of the surgery improves, there are fewer complications and the patient and surgical team are exposed to less radiation.”

