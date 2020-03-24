64 SDRF jawans from Chhattisgarh stranded in Pune due to lockdown

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, “I have been informed that 64 jawans from Chhattisgarh who have gone to Pune for training have not been able to return…” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, “I have been informed that 64 jawans from Chhattisgarh who have gone to Pune for training have not been able to return…”

As many as 64 personnel of Chhattisgarh’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who had come to Pune for an advanced deep diving rescue programme to be conducted near the city, are stranded due to the lockdown and closure of borders. The private agency, which was training them, has now made arrangements for their accommodation for the rest of the lockdown period.

An SDRF officer, who is among the trainees, said, “We had come for training on March 15 and the deep diving training module was to get over on March 26. But due to the lockdown orders, the programme was wound up. There was panic among our personnel on what will happen. But after communication between senior officials, our arrangements have been made near Pune.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, “I have been informed that 64 jawans from Chhattisgarh who have gone to Pune for training have not been able to return. Our officers have spoken to training in-charge. All arrangements of their accommodation and food have been made. The jawans are staying there and have been asked to take precautions. At this time safety is more important than journey.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.