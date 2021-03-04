64 per cent cops from three police jurisdictions in Pune district get first COVID vaccine shots

In the two lakh-strong force of Maharashtra Police, over 30,000 COVID positive cases and over 330 deaths have been reported till now. (Representational Photo)

As many as 9,269 police personnel and officers from three police jurisdictions in Pune district — Pune City, Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune Rural — have till now received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines which constitutes around 64 per cent of the total strength of 14,446 in these three bodies.

The vaccination of police personnel in Pune district started in the second week of February as part of the initial vaccination drive for frontline workers.

Among the officers and personnel, Pune city police have a total strength of 8,644. As many as 5,198 have received their first shots, which is around 60 per cent of the total strength. In Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate jurisdiction, 2,245 out of 3,212, which is around 69.8 per cent, have received their first dose. In Pune rural police force, 1,826 personnel out of a total strength of 2,590 have received the first doses, which is around 70 per cent. These numbers are of the doses received till Wednesday night.

The police personnel and officers are getting the vaccine doses at designated centres across the district.

Since the beginning of the lockdown in March last year, police have been deployed in a multitude of frontline duties ranging from movement restriction and COVID norms enforcement, security of COVID facilities, transport of stranded migratory population in addition to their regular policing duties, which made them extremely vulnerable to the infections.

In the two lakh-strong force of Maharashtra Police, over 30,000 COVID positive cases and over 330 deaths have been reported till now. As many as 1,157 deaths and close to 1.97 lakh COVID infections have been reported among the personnel from state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across India, as per the collated Indian Police Foundation (IPF), which is a multi-disciplinary think tank based in Delhi.