Pune: Truck catches fire on highway, driver dead

Police said the fire was extinguished but driver Hanvate died in the incident (Representational Photo) Police said the fire was extinguished but driver Hanvate died in the incident (Representational Photo)

The driver of a truck died when the vehicle caught fire all of a sudden on the old Pune-Mumbai highway in the early hours of Saturday. Police have identified the deceased as Sunil Sanjay Hanvate (30), a resident of Talegaon Dabhade.

Police said Hanvate was driving towards Pune. Around 5. 30 am, the truck caught fire near Varsoli toll post in Lonavala area. Teams of Lonavala rural police, highway police and fire brigade rushed to the spot on receiving information. Police said the fire was extinguished but Hanvate died in the incident.

