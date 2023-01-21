60-yr-old rape accused tries to set victim on fire; booked

A CASE has been registered against a 60-year-old man in Pune for allegedly trying to set a woman on fire for not withdrawing her rape complaint filed against him.

According to the woman, the accused came to her house and tried to force her to withdraw the rape complaint. But when she refused, the accused allegedly tried to set her on fire. However, the woman managed to escape and approached the police on Thursday.

A case was lodged against the man under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 307 (attempt to murder), police said.

The accused is already booked under rape charges.

According to the FIR, the elderly man, who knew the woman, took her to Solapur in 2018 and raped her.

The case is pending before a court. The accused is absconding.