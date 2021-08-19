60-year-old woman hit by Shivshahi bus at Pune station bus depot, dies

A 60-year-old woman died after she was hit by a Shivshahi luxury bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation at the Pune railway station bus depot on Wednesday evening.

Police said the woman, Gyanada Chougule, and her daughter had come to the railway station MSRTC bus depot to take a bus towards Karnataka. While Gyanada was walking towards the washroom at the bus stand, she was hit by a Shivshah bus, and died of her injuries.

Police have booked the bus driver on charges of negligent driving, under sections 279, 304 (a) and 427 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.