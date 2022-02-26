60 Ukraine evacuees from Maharashtra to reach India today: Ajit Pawar

About 60 people from Maharashtra, most of them medical students, will reach India from Ukraine on Saturday in two Air India flights that will arrive at Delhi and Mumbai airports in the afternoon, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Saturday.

About 1,200-2,000 people hailing from the state are estimated to be stranded in the Eastern Europe nation, of which the state government’s control room has received details on 366 people, Pawar said.

“About 30 individuals from Maharashtra will arrive in the Air India flight that will reach Mumbai and 32 others will arrive in the flight to Delhi. We have set up help desks at the airports and arrangements will be made by the state government to help these individuals reach their homes,” he added.

Terming the situation in Ukraine worrisome, the deputy chief minister said that as per reports air strikes were also being launched in residential areas. “The primary responsibility of evacuating the stranded students is with the Union government and they are actively doing it. We are also closely monitoring the situation,” said Pawar.

As per officials in the Pune district administration, 77 medical students from Pune are stuck in Ukraine. On Thursday, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh had appealed to their families to contact the control room helpline at 020 26123371 and provide details.