Pune: 60 city gardens to reopen from Jan 25

According to PMC, it is compulsory for every citizen to wear a mask when visiting the gardens and consuming paan, tobacco or spitting is strictly banned. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reopen 60 of the 81 gardens in the city from January 25, but only for walkers and joggers.

The gardens would be open from 6 am to 10 am, and from 4 pm to 8 pm. It would be mandatory to follow guidelines of social distancing and sanitation. “No other activity other than personal exercises like jogging and walking, while maintaining social distancing, will be allowed in the garden,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

No group activity would be allowed in the garden, Kumar said, adding, “There will be no permission to hold laughter clubs, yoga classes, video shoots or public functions in the garden.”

It should be ensured that the gardens are not crowded and strict instructions are issued not to use gym equipment, toys, lawns and benches, he said.

It is compulsory for every citizen to wear a mask when visiting the garden and consuming paan, tobacco or spitting is strictly banned. Those above 65 years of age, ailing persons, pregnant women and children below 10 years will not be allowed to enter civic gardens.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.