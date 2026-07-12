6-year-old girl on way to school dies in road mishap, PMPML bus driver booked

A six-year-old girl, who was on her way to school, was killed after a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus hit a two-wheeler on which she was travelling on Saturday near the Pavana bridge in Punawale. The bus driver has been booked.

Police have identified the deceased girl as Khushbhoo Bishnoi. An FIR in the case was a registered at the Ravet police station based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

Police have booked the PMPML bus driver Sayyad Shabbir Mulani,34, resident of Nigdi, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.