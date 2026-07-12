6-year-old girl on way to school dies in road mishap, PMPML bus driver booked

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A six-year-old girl, who was on her way to school, was killed after a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus hit a two-wheeler on which she was travelling on Saturday near the Pavana bridge in Punawale. The bus driver has been booked.
Police have identified the deceased girl as Khushbhoo Bishnoi. An FIR in the case was a registered at the Ravet police station based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother.
Police have booked the PMPML bus driver Sayyad Shabbir Mulani,34, resident of Nigdi, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.
Sub Inspector Anil Tarfe, the investigation officer of this case, said that initial probe has revealed that the incident took place when the complainant was taking her daughter to the school on a two wheeler from Punawale to Kivale.
A speeding PMPML bus allegedly knocked the two-wheeler while trying to overtake it around 11.15 am.
The impact was such that the complainant sustained injuries, while her daughter came under the rear wheels of the bus and died, police said. Police have detained the bus driver for investigation.