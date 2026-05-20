6-year-old girl dies during cataract procedure at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital

After the girl's death, her family members and relatives protested at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, demanding an investigation. (File Photo)

A six-year-old girl died while undergoing a cataract procedure at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune on Monday. While the hospital has initiated an internal inquiry, the police are referring the case to an expert committee at Sassoon General Hospital to ascertain whether there was any medical negligence.

The girl died while under anaesthesia.

After the girl’s death at around 2 pm, her family members and relatives protested at the hospital, demanding an investigation. The family subsequently approached the Alankar police station, which registered an accidental death report and started an investigation.

Senior Inspector Ulhas Kadam of the Alankar police station said, “The girl’s family hails from the Balaghat area in Madhya Pradesh and lives in Gondia district of Maharashtra. They had come to Shirur for her father’s work. From a hospital in Shirur, she was referred to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for a cataract procedure.”