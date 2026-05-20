6-year-old girl dies during cataract procedure at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital

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A six-year-old girl died while undergoing a cataract procedure at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune on Monday. While the hospital has initiated an internal inquiry, the police are referring the case to an expert committee at Sassoon General Hospital to ascertain whether there was any medical negligence.
The girl died while under anaesthesia.
After the girl’s death at around 2 pm, her family members and relatives protested at the hospital, demanding an investigation. The family subsequently approached the Alankar police station, which registered an accidental death report and started an investigation.
Senior Inspector Ulhas Kadam of the Alankar police station said, “The girl’s family hails from the Balaghat area in Madhya Pradesh and lives in Gondia district of Maharashtra. They had come to Shirur for her father’s work. From a hospital in Shirur, she was referred to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for a cataract procedure.”
Kadam said the police have recorded the family’s statement. “We are in the process of recording the statements of the doctors and authorities at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The case will be referred to a medical expert committee at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital to ascertain whether there was any medical negligence. Based on the committee’s report, further course of action will be decided,” he added.
A statement from the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital administration read, “The incident that occurred is extremely unfortunate. The hospital has initiated an internal inquiry into the matter. All relevant documents and information pertaining to the case will be fully provided to the police authorities as well as the administration of Sassoon General Hospital. While sharing information regarding this matter, we remain committed to maintaining complete transparency and accountability.”