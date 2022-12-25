scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

6 held for robbery at Junnar bungalow

Police have identified the accused as Irshad Shaikh (28), his father Naeem Shaikh (52), Rahman Shaikh (34), Mohammad Bandkhan (62), Shubham Malviya (24) and Lakhan Kundliya (30).

They had threatened Borchate and his family members at gunpoint and looted gold and cash worth Rs 28.5 lakh.

PUNE RURAL Police has arrested six members of an inter-state gang in connection with an armed robbery at the residence of former Panchayat Samiti chairman Sadashiv Borchate (51) of Belhe in Junnar taluka of Pune district.

Police said six men, armed with a pistol and sharp weapons, had broken into Borchate’s bungalow in Belhe village around 2 am on December 19.

Acting on inputs received from informers, police carried out simultaneous raids at different locations in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and nabbed the accused. Police said Irshad and his father Naeem Shaikh were arrested from Thane, while the other four were nabbed at Devas in Madhya Pradesh.

Police have recovered two cars used by the accused for allegedly committing the crime. All the accused have criminal records. One of them, Naeem Shaikh, worked as a driver on a state transport bus on the Pune-Nashik route. Police suspect that he played a key role in planning the robbery at Borchate’s bungalow.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 02:54:22 am
