6 devotees killed as temple wall collapses during storm in Maharashtra’s Sangli

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Six devotees, including three of a family, were killed, and at least 13 people were injured after a temple wall collapsed in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Monday. The police said that the devotees were taking shelter in a structure next to the Shree Margubai Devasthan temple amidst strong winds when the wall suddenly collapsed.
The tragedy took place around 5 pm in Motewadi village in Jat taluka, around 130 kilometres from the Sangli district headquarters and around 300 kilometers from Pune, the police said.
Sachin Thorbole, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jat, said, “Our probe suggested that the structure had been built over seven years ago. We are investigating who constructed the wall.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths. “Deeply pained to hear the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Sangli, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this sad hour. May the injured recover at the earliest,” stated an X post from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) quoting Modi.
According to the Sangli district police, over 300 people were attending a goat sacrifice ritual at the temple of the local deity on Monday when the tragedy struck. “Amidst the strong winds, some of them took shelter in a structure that had a stone wall and a tin roof supported by steel angles. The wall and some other parts of the structure suddenly collapsed. Many people who were taking shelter were trapped under the debris,” said an officer from Sangli district police.
Among the deceased are Sangeeta Ramgunda Chaudhary, 30, her sister Mangal Bhausaheb Mothe, 32, and their father Shankar Aba Lokhande, 60, all residents of Pandujari in Jat taluka.
The other deceased are Arun Vishnu Gejage, 14, and Sonya Laxman Gejage, 14, both residents of Vijayapura district of Karnataka, and Kondiba Rauba Gejage Vaibhav, 65, a resident of Jat.