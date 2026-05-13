6 devotees killed as temple wall collapses during storm in Maharashtra’s Sangli

The police said that the devotees were taking shelter in a structure next to the Shree Margubai Devasthan temple amidst strong winds when the wall suddenly collapsed.

Six devotees, including three of a family, were killed, and at least 13 people were injured after a temple wall collapsed in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Monday. The police said that the devotees were taking shelter in a structure next to the Shree Margubai Devasthan temple amidst strong winds when the wall suddenly collapsed.

The tragedy took place around 5 pm in Motewadi village in Jat taluka, around 130 kilometres from the Sangli district headquarters and around 300 kilometers from Pune, the police said.

Sachin Thorbole, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jat, said, “Our probe suggested that the structure had been built over seven years ago. We are investigating who constructed the wall.”