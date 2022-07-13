scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

6 city residents detected with BA.4 & BA.5 sub-variants, 3 with BA.2.75

Data shows that more than 1,080 of the new Covid-19 cases were reported from Pune circle, which includes Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune rural, Solapur and Satara

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 13, 2022 4:21:51 am
Pune city police orders emphasised the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, including the use of masks and social distancing.

TWO MORE cases of BA.4 sub-variant and four of BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron, apart from three with BA.2.75 sub-variant, have been detected in Pune, according to the latest report from B J Medical College.

Overall, in Maharashtra, the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 cases has risen to 79 while there are 32 known cases of BA.2.75.

Samples of Covid-19 patients were tested from Pune, Ahmednagar, Sindhudurg and Solapur districts for the period between May 31 and July 5. Those detected with these variants were all in home isolation and have since recovered.

A detailed epidemiological investigation is currently underway, said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer. Meanwhile, 2,435 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 deaths due to the infection were reported in the state on Tuesday. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 1.84%. Till date, more than 80 lakh have been infected with Covid-19 in the state, which has seen 1.47 lakh deaths due to the infection.

Mumbai circle reported 711 new Covid cases on Tuesday.

